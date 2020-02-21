Former ambassador Marie Yovanovitch to write book offering ‘pointed reflections on the issues confronting America today’

Money

Marie Yovanovitch, the former United States ambassador to Ukraine who was a key witness in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, will author a book.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, the publisher that acquired the deal, said in a Friday press release that the “untitled memoir will recount her long career in U.S. foreign service” and conclude in Washington, DC, where “she found a political system beset by many of the same challenges she had spent her career combating overseas.”

“In addition to tales from her eventful and accomplished life as a senior American diplomat,” the press release said, “Yovanovitch’s book will deliver pointed reflections on the issues confronting America today, and thoughts on how we can shore up our democracy.”

News of Yovanovitch’s book deal was first reported by the Associated Press.

Yovanovitch was represented by Javelin, the same agency that represented former FBI Director James Comey and former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

During her time in Kyiv, Yovanovitch was targeted by Trump allies who wanted her removed from her post. She was the subject of now-debunked theories pushed by Fox News hosts and personalities, as well as other entities in right-wing media.

Trump recalled Yovanovitch from her post in 2019 and she retired in January.