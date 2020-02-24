South Korean stocks record their worst day in more than a year as coronavirus cases surge

Money

Stocks are falling around the world as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread globally.

South Korea’s Kospi closed down nearly 3.9% on Monday, its worst day since October 2018. Coronavirus cases in the country surged past 600, with about half of that total are associated with a branch of a religious group in the southern part of South Korea.

Dow futures, meanwhile, were down 399 points, or 1.4%. S&P 500 futures were down 1.4%, and Nasdaq futures were down 1.8%. The Dow closed 228 points lower on Friday, and all three indexes recorded a weekly loss.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1.6%, while China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.3%. Japan markets were closed Monday for a holiday.

Oil futures tumbled, too. US futures fell 2.3% to trade at $52.14 per barrel. Brent crude, a global oil benchmark, lost 2.5% and was last trading at $57.06 per barrel. Shanghai crude futures, China’s oil benchmark, sank 4.5% to 393.3 yuan ($55.90) per barrel.

Coronavirus-related deaths have risen to 2,465 worldwide, with 23 outside of mainland China. There are at least 78,800 confirmed cases globally.

In Europe, Italian authorities have announced sweeping closures in the country’s north as they scramble to contain the continent’s biggest outbreak. Italy’s confirmed cases surged from three on Friday morning to more than 130 by Sunday morning. Italy’s spike marks the biggest outbreak outside of Asia.

— CNN’s Livia Borghese and Tara John contributed to this report.