Kazuhisa Hashimoto, inventor of the Konami Code used in multiple video games, is dead

Money

Kazuhisa Hashimoto, creator of the ubiquitous Konami Code used in multiple video games, is dead at age 79.

Hashimoto is best known for inventing the ↑ ↑ ↓ ↓ ← → ← → B A hack found in multiple video games that has became a geek touchstone in the gaming community. The cheat code gives you different perks, depending on the game.

“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Kazuhisa Hashimoto, a deeply talented producer who first introduced the world to the ‘Konami Code.’ Our thoughts are with Hashimoto-san’s family and friends at this time. Rest In Peace,” entertainment company Konami said in a statement on Twitter.

Konami is an entertainment company that is publicly traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Hashimoto’s death was confirmed by his friend Yuji Takenouchi, a composer and video game sound designer, who tweeted that the code creator died on Tuesday.

The code was created by Hashimoto in 1985, when he was trying to adapt the fiendishly difficult Konami game Gradius for the Nintendo Entertainment System. Through the years it has been used as an Easter egg and a shortcut.

To make the game easier to test he introduced a code, where typing up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B and A would allow him to start the game fully stocked with weapons. The Konami code went on to appear in dozens of games throughout the years.