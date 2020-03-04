UK airline Flybe collapses, grounding all flights

Money

UK airline Flybe collapsed Thursday, telling customers that it has grounded all flights as it enters administration.

The ailing carrier said that its business in the United Kingdom had “ceased trading with immediate effect.”

“If you are due to fly with Flybe, please DO NOT TRAVEL TO THE AIRPORT unless you have arranged an alternative flight with another airline,” the company said in a notice posted on its website early Thursday morning. “Please note that Flybe is unfortunately not able to arrange alternative flights for passengers.”

Flybe is based in Exeter in southwest England. The budget airline was founded in 1979, and mainly focused on flights between the United Kingdom and Europe. At one point, Flybe was Europe’s largest independent regional airline, carrying eight million passengers a year and operating more than 189 routes.

— This is a developing story and will be updated.