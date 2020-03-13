Andrew Gillum apologizes after being found ‘inebriated’ in hotel room where police say man was treated for ‘possible drug overdose’

Money

Andrew Gillum, the former Democratic candidate for governor of Florida and a CNN political commentator, apologized on Friday after he was found “inebriated” by police who were responding to a “possible drug overdose” in a Miami hotel room he was in, according to a police report.

In a statement, Gillum said that he was in Miami for a “wedding celebration” when officers were called to “assist one of my friends.”

“While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines,” Gillum said. “I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement.”

“I’m thankful for the incredible Miami Beach EMS team for their efforts,” Gillum added. “I will spend the next few weeks with my family and appreciate privacy during this time.”

The police report said that officers, who told CNN they are not currently pursuing criminal charges, arrived to the scene just after midnight and found Gillum and a second person, Aldo Mejias, in the hotel room.

Mejias, according to the police report, said he had provided a third person, Travis Dyson, a credit card on Thursday to rent a hotel room for the night.

When Mejias arrived at the hotel room later that night, he discovered Dyson and Gillum inside the room “under the influence of an unknown substance,” the police report said.

Mejias told police he found Gillum inside the bathroom vomiting, the report said. Dyson, Mejias told police, collapsed on the bed and was “having difficulty breathing.”

When Mejias woke Dyson up, he “began vomiting on the bed” and collapsed, Mejias told police. According to the police report, Mejias contacted authorities after he started conducting chest compressions on Dyson.

When officers arrived, the police report said, they “observed in plain sight three small clear baggies containing suspected crystal meth on both the bed and floor of the hotel room.”

Officers tried to speak with Gillum but found he was “unable to communicate” because of his “inebriated state,” the police report said. Gillum later left the room and “returned to his residence without incident,” the police report said.

Dyson was treated for a possible drug overdose, the police report said, and in stable condition when officers arrived on scene, but taken to a hospital “as a precaution.”

A representative for CNN declined to comment.

Neither Dyson nor Mejias could immediately be reached for comment.