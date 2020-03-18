Home
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Idaho
Pay It Forward
Prevent Child Abuse
Scam Alerts
US/World
Utah
Wyoming
Coronavirus Coverage
Weather
Alerts
First Alert VIPIR Radar
Local Forecast
8-Day Forecasts
Road Report
Ski Report
Sky Cams
Spirit of Idaho
Sports
Athlete of the Week
Bleacher Feature
High School Athletics
East Idaho Game Night
Boise State Athletics
Idaho State Athletics
BYU Athletics
Election 2020
Election Results
Idaho Politics
Videos and Galleries
Livestream KIFI
Livestream KIDK
Livestream Events
Must See Videos
Must See Galleries
Life
Entertainment
Events
Gas Prices
Hire Idaho
Obituaries
Shop
Hometown Professionals
Ultimate Ski Card
Ultimate Golf Card
Weekly Deals
Play
Contests
Spirit of Idaho
Pro Football Pickoff
Share
Submit Tips, Pics and Video
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File KIFI
FCC Public File KIDK
FCC Public File K49ND-D
EEO Form
CW East Idaho
Telemundo East Idaho
Jobs and Internships
Scholarships
Translator Information
TV Listings
circle-arrow
Play Button
Stop Button
chevron-right
chevron-left
chevron-up
search
warning
chevron-left-skinny
chevron-right-skinny
x
clock
calendar
play-button
cancel-circle
user
twitter
facebook
youtube
instagram
email
Skip to Content
News
Weather
Sports
Life
Shop
Play
Share
Live
Idaho Falls
35°
Money
By
CNN
Published
March 18, 2020
4:36 am
Stocks set to plunge: March 18, 2020
Not Available
CNN
Related Articles
$1 trillion deficits and near-zero rates. The worst way to enter a recession
The world’s biggest carmaker is shutting down in Europe
Neighborhood social network Nextdoor is both a lifeline and a hub of anxiety
Samsung says 5G won’t save the smartphone market from coronavirus slump this year
Comments
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply
You must be
logged in
to post a comment.
Comments