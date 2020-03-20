Asian markets and US stock futures rise after Wall Street’s modest gains Thursday

Money

Asian markets jumped Friday while US stocks made small gains after yet another volatile day of trading.

South Korea’s Kospi was last up 5.7%, putting the benchmark index on pace to record its first gains since March 10.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index increased 4%, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.7%. China’s Shanghai Composite rose 1.1%.

Markets in Japan are closed for a holiday.

“The shoulder-launched artillery barrage from the worlds’ central banks and government treasuries seems to have stopped the rot sweeping the global economy for now,” wrote Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at Oanda, referring to a slew of policies aimed at shoring up countries worldwide.

As central banks worldwide slash interest rates, though, the People’s Bank of China on Friday kept its new benchmark lending rate unchanged. The one-year Loan Prime Rate remained at 4.05% for March, while the five year rate held steady at 4.75%.

That China’s central bank left those rates unchanged is a sign that the country’s fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic is at a different stage than the rest of the world, according to Larry Hu, chief Greater China economist for Macquarie Group. He wrote in a research note that China made a significant cut to that key lending rate last month, when the outbreak in China was much more serious.

US stock futures, meanwhile, also rose following what had looked like positive momentum for Wall Street earlier in the day.

Dow futures increased 60 points, about 0.3%. Nasdaq futures were up 0.7%, and S&P 500 futures gained 0.3%.

Wall Street closed with modest gains on Thursday after another wild day. The Dow finished up nearly 1%, or 188 points — the first time since March 6 that the index closed within 1,000 points from where it opened.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite ended 2.3% higher.

The New York Federal Reserve on Thursday continued its effort to create liquidity in the strained financial markets by announcing it would purchase another $10 billion of mortgage-backed securities, part of a larger package of $200 billion in mortgage bonds the Fed promised on Sunday to buy as it relaunched quantitative easing.

Late on Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed into a law a relief package that is also meant to help bolster the economy amid the coronavirus outbreak.