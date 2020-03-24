Stock futures up as investors await coronavirus response stimulus package

Money

Stock futures were up Tuesday evening after a major upswing in the market earlier in the day.

Dow futures were up 142 points, or 0.7%. S&P 500 futures were up 0.4% and Nasdaq futures were up 0.2%

US stocks surged higher on Tuesday, recouping losses from the day prior, as lawmakers inched closer to approving a stimulus bill to respond to the coronavirus crisis.

The Dow recorded its biggest point gain on record and its biggest percentage gain since 1933. The index closed up 11.4%, or 2,113 points.

The S&P 500 closed up 9.4%, its best day since 2008. The Nasdaq Composite finished 8.1% higher.

Investors are awaiting the massive $2 trillion stimulus package that could give a boost to companies and workers grappling with coronavirus-related shut downs, loss of business and other disruptions.

Lawmakers have been scrambling to pass the package as quickly as possible, but negotiations have stalled in recent days over the details of the bill. Senior Democratic and GOP aides told CNN it’s likely the House and Senate votes will slip into Wednesday.