US stock futures up slightly following Monday’s gains

Money

US stock futures were up slightly in after-hours trading following a positive day for Wall Street Monday.

Dow futures climbed 15 points, or 0.07%. S&P 500 futures were up around 0.1% and Nasdaq Composite futures gained about 0.06%.

Each of the three indexes gained more than 3% on Monday, even as the coronavirus outbreak spreads and its impact on the economy continues to unfold. On Monday, Macy’s said it will furlough a majority of its 125,000 workers.

The biggest gainer in the Dow was Johnson & Johnson, which surged 8% after saying it hoped to have an experimental coronavirus vaccine ready for human testing by September.

The positive momentum did not, however, extend to the energy market. US crude oil prices sunk nearly 7% Monday, finishing at $20.09 a barrel. At session lows, oil touched $19.27 a barrel — the weakest intraday price since February 2002.

US oil has now lost 68% of its value since its recent peak of $63.27 a barrel on June 6, following a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia and as oil demand suffers because of coronavirus mitigation measures.

–CNN’s Paul LaMonica and Matt Egan contributed to this report.