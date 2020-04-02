Global stocks sell-off eases ahead of crucial US unemployment report

Money

A global stocks sell-off spurred by coronavirus fears eased on Thursday ahead of a report that is expected to show that millions more Americans lost their jobs last week.

Asian markets were mixed following a rough start to the second quarter. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.4% on Thursday after suffering heavy losses in the previous trading session. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.4% and the Shanghai Composite increased 1.7%.

European markets opened with small gains. Germany’s DAX added 0.3% and France’s CAC 40 increased 0.5%. The FTSE 100 gained 0.6% in London.

US stocks were poised to rebound after each major index closed down 4.4% on Wednesday. Dow futures rose 370 points, or 1.8%. S&P 500 futures climbed 1.7% and Nasdaq futures were up 1.6%.

But more pain could be on the immediate horizon. Government data to be published at 8:30 a.m. ET will reveal just how much damage efforts to contain the pandemic have done to the US labor market.

Economists surveyed by Reuters estimate that 3.5 million people filed initial unemployment claims last week. Some Wall Street banks put the number even higher; Goldman Sachs predicts that a shocking 6 million Americans filed initial unemployment claims, nearly twice the record set during the previous week.

Kevin Giddis, the chief fixed income strategist at Raymond James, said in a research note on Wednesday that investors are still getting to grips with a wave of sobering news about the coronavirus, and realizing the economic recovery may take much longer than expected.

“The data suggests that we may be in for a long spring and possibly still dealing with it in the summer,” he wrote in a research note. Investors, he said, should “keep in mind that [market] volatility is likely to be with us for a while and that days of extreme highs and lows may be part of what could be a called a ‘normal trading pattern.’ “

Crude oil futures moved sharply higher on Thursday after President Donald Trump said he expected Saudi Arabia and Russia to quickly end a price war that has put US shale producers under huge pressure.

US crude jumped 9% to trade at $22.20 a barrel. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, gained nearly 10% to trade at $27.01 a barrel. Both varieties of crude oil lost roughly half their value last month after Saudi Arabia said it would abandon efforts to restrict supplies.