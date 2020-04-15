US stock futures down following weak economic data and corporate earnings

Money

US stock futures were down in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the Dow and S&P logged their worst trading day since April 1.

Dow futures were down 157 points, or about 0.6%. S&P 500 futures were down about 0.7% and Nasdaq futures were down about 0.7%.

Stocks plummeted on Wednesday following a plethora of negative economic data and weak earnings.

The Dow dipped 445 points, or 1.9%. The S&P dropped 2.2% and the Nasdaq dropped 1.4%, paring its longest four-day winning streak since early February. Both the Dow and S&P 500 logged its worst day since April 1.

Bank of America and Citigroup saw weak bank earnings as they prepare for loan defaults incurred from the pandemic. Bank of America’s first quarter profits dropped by 45%. The bank announced on Wednesday it has set aside $4.8 billion for credit losses linked to the virus.

Economic data released on Wednesday also saw sharp declines. Retail sales in March tumbled 8.7%, the worst monthly decline since the department began tracking data in 1992. Thursday’s weekly jobless claims report is expected to post another 5.1 million people — in the week ending April 11 — who have filed for unemployment benefits.