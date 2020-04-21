What’s in the new small business relief bill

Money

Congress has reached a deal on a fourth coronavirus relief package, this one aimed at sending additional help to small businesses and hospitals struggling amid closures as well as expanding support for testing.

The deal has support from President Donald Trump, who urged lawmakers to pass it quickly. The Senate is set to convene Tuesday afternoon for a vote.

According to a section-by-section analysis of the bill obtained by CNN, the agreement includes:

— $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program and small business loans, bringing the total authorized aid to $659 billion;

— $60 billion for smaller lending facilities, including minority depository institutions, certified development companies and credit unions;

— $10 billion for grants under the Emergency Economic Injury Disaster Loan program;

— $50 billion for disaster recovery loans;

— $2.1 billion for additional salaries and expenses for the Small Business Administration;

— $75 billion for hospitals and health care providers to support for Covid-19 expenses and lost revenue from canceled elective surgeries and other procedures;

— $25 billion for research to develop, validate, manufacture, purchase and administer Covid-19 tests, including $11 billion for states to expand lab capacity;

— $6 million to cover Health and Human Services inspector general oversight.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.