Anchorage Daily News, ProPublica win Pulitzer Prize for investigation on sexual violence

Money

Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica received this year’s Pulitzer Prize for public service for their collaborative investigation into sexual violence in Alaska.

The public service category is often considered the most prestigious of the journalism Pulitzer Prizes

The New York Times won three awards on Monday, including one for commentary that went to Nikole Hannah-Jones for her essay on The 1619 Project, a series that reexamined the history of slavery in America.

Other awards went to The New Yorker, The Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times. The Baltimore Sun, The Seattle Times and the Palestine Herald-Press in Texas are among the local newspapers that won prizes on Monday. A podcast from This American Life, with reporting by Molly O’Toole of the Los Angeles Times and Emily Green of Vice News, took home the first ever prize for audio reporting.

“It goes without saying that today we announce the Pulitzer winners in deeply trying times,” Pulitzer Prize Administrator Dana Canedy said on the live broadcast. “Throughout America’s greatest challenges, the Pulitzer Prizes have continued to celebrate excellence in journalism and arts and letters because in difficult times the Pulitzers may be more important than ever.”

The Pulitzer Prizes, administered by Columbia University, are the most prestigious awards in American journalism. Every year, they honor reporting in newspapers, magazines and digital news outlets.

The Pulitzer Prize Board, made up of 19 members, originally intended to announce the winners on April 20. But the board postponed the event to give the judges more time to evaluate the finalists amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“More than ever, this moment highlights journalism’s mission to provide a vital public service. It also demonstrates literature and the arts’ ability to transport and uplift the human spirit during trying times. The Pulitzer Prizes will continue its more than century-long mandate to celebrate such excellence,” Canedy said in a statement at the time.

Check back for updates to this developing story.