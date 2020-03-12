Some LDS missionaries in Europe to return home due to coronavirus
EUROPE (KIFI/KIDK) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced in Europe, all senior missionaries and young missionaries with serious or chronic medical conditions will return home beginning Thursday, March 12, 2020.
These missionaries, who are at a higher risk for complications from COVID-19, come from 22 missions across Europe.
This applies to these 22 missions:
- Adriatic South Mission
- Alpine German-Speaking Mission
- Belgium/Netherlands Mission
- Czech/Slovak Mission
- Denmark Copenhagen Mission
- England Birmingham Mission
- England Leeds Mission
- England London Mission
- England Manchester Mission
- Finland Helsinki Mission
- France Paris Mission
- France Lyon Mission
- Germany Berlin Mission
- Germany Frankfurt Mission
- Italy Milan Mission
- Italy Rome Mission
- Norway Oslo Mission
- Portugal Lisbon Mission
- Scotland/Ireland Mission
- Spain Barcelona Mission
- Spain Madrid Mission
- Sweden Stockholm Mission
After returning home, the missionaries will self-isolate for 14 days.
They will not receive a new temporary assignment but will be considered for reassignment once the COVID-19 situation abates.
Several temples have been closed because of concern for the workers and patrons. A large number of temple workers and patrons are from an older demographic, which has a higher susceptibility to complications from the coronavirus. These closures are in accordance with the recommendations of local public health agencies. The following temples have been temporarily closed:
- Asunción Paraguay Temple
- Boston Massachusetts Temple
- Copenhagen Denmark Temple
- Fukuoka Japan Temple
- Lisbon Portugal Temple
- Louisville Kentucky Temple
- Manhattan New York Temple
- Rome Italy Temple
- Seoul Korea Temple
- Sapporo Japan Temple
- Seattle Washington Temple
- Taipei Taiwan Temple
- Vancouver British Columbia Temple
(Previously closed for renovation)
- Hong Kong China Temple
- Tokyo Japan Temple
