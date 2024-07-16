California prison on emergency generator power following power outage amid heat wave

VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A California men’s prison is running on emergency generator power for a third day following a major electrical outage over the weekend amid a heat wave. Crews on Tuesday are working to restore power to Solano State Prison after electricity went out Sunday at the facility in Vacaville, southwest of Sacramento. Temperatures in Vacaville topped 96 degrees on Sunday and hot weather is expected all week. Corrections officials say running water, ice and cooling fans are available “to help manage heat-related concerns.” There is no estimate for when power will be restored.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.