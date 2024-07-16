Remains of World War II POW who died in the Philippines returned home to California
ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — The remains of a World War II service member who died in a Japanese prisoner-of-war camp in the Philippines in 1942 have been brought home to California. The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Pvt. 1st Class Charles R. Powers of Riverside were flown to Ontario International Airport on Tuesday for burial at Riverside National Cemetery on Thursday. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says Powers was captured in the surrender of U.S. and Filipino forces to Japanese forces on the Bataan peninsula in 1942. The POWs were subjected to the Bataan Death March and then held at a camp, where he died on July 18, 1942, at age 18.