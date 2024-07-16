Webcam monitors hundreds of rattlesnakes at a Colorado ‘mega den’ for citizen science

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A “mega den” of rattlesnakes at a remote location in northern Colorado is now available for live, round-the-clock viewing online. California Polytechnic State University scientists recently put up a webcam at what they say is one of the biggest rattlesnake dens they’ve ever seen. The goal is twofold: to reveal how rattlesnakes behave when people aren’t nearby, and to bring in the public to spot details about the snakes and surrounding environment that might otherwise be overlooked. Cal Poly biology professor Emily Taylor says the den is home to as many as 2,000 rattlesnakes at a time.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.