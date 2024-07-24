Crowdstrike blames bug for letting bad data slip through, leading to global tech outage

Crowdstrike has blamed a bug in an update that allowed its cybersecurity systems to push bad data out to millions of customer computers. It set off last week’s global tech outage that grounded flights, took TV broadcasts off air and disrupted banks, hospitals and retailers. Crowdstrike also outlined measures it would take to prevent the problem from repeating, including staggering the rollout of updates, giving customers more control over when and where they occur, and providing more details about the updates that it plans. The problem centered around an “undetected error” in the content configuration update for its Falcon platform affecting Windows machines that allowed “problematic content data” to be deployed to Crowdstrike’s customers.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.