UN cultural agency reject plan to place Britain’s Stonehenge on list of heritage sites in danger

NEW DELHI (AP) — The United Nations’ cultural agency has rejected recommendations to place Stonehenge on the list of world heritage sites in danger over concerns that Britain’s plans to build a nearby highway tunnel threaten the landscape around the prehistoric monument. Stonehenge was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1986 — an honor bestowed upon sites that have special cultural or physical significance. UNESCO experts had recommended listing Stonehenge as “in danger” over the plans for highway development. But the World Heritage Committee, which oversees the conservation of the sites, decided that Britain’s plans to mitigate the effect on the site were sufficient and that it should not be added to the “in danger” list.

