Michigan primaries will set the stage for Senate, House races key to control of Congress

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan voters will decide candidates on each side of the aisle that will face off in November for a highly competitive open Senate seat and several U.S. House seats. Democrat Elissa Slotkin and Republican Mike Rogers are the heavy favorites to secure their parties’ nominations but each face underdog challengers. The candidates are vying for a seat left open by longtime Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s retirement. Two U.S. House seats that were left open by the departures of their Democratic incumbents will also have primaries on Tuesday. Down-ballot races are holding primaries across the state on Tuesday. Control of the state House of Representatives will be at stake in November, with all 110 seats up for election.

