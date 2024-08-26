Colombia announces emergency imports of jet fuel, but government insists there are no shortages

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian officials say they are taking emergency measures to ensure flights in the South American country can run on schedule. The announcement comes after two of the nation’s main airlines reported jet fuel shortages over the weekend and said they would suspend ticket sales for some flights this week — and cancel others. Colombia’s national oil company Ecopetrol said it will import 100,000 barrels of jet fuel in the coming days to boost supplies. But Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro said on X that there were “no shortages” of jet fuel but “an irregular situation that is under investigation.”

