Donald Trump returns to North Carolina to speak at Fraternal Order of Police meeting
Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Donald Trump is returning to North Carolina not only to stump in the pivotal presidential battleground state, but also aiming to draw a contrast with Vice President Kamala Harris on crime and public safety. Trump is slated to speak Friday at the Fraternal Order of Police’s National Board of Trustees fall meeting in Charlotte. Trump has cultivated support from law enforcement and argues Harris is soft on crime. But that claim butts up against the sympathies that Trump has shown for those who have defied the orders of police, including a pledge to pardon those charged with beating officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege on the U.S. Capitol.