Woman recounts praying after falling while trying to escape Colorado supermarket shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A woman who fell while trying to escape the shooting at a Colorado supermarket testified Friday during the trial of a man charged with killing 10 people there in 2021. Ahmad Alissa is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder, multiple counts of attempted murder and other offenses. He has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Seventy-nine-year—old Elan Shakti testified that she fell and was lying flat on her chest, unable to move, as shots rang out in the store. She said she prayed to God, thinking she was going to die.

