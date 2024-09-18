Milan fashion houses from Boss to Marras mute the color story for next summer

MILAN (AP) — Milan designers dipped into neutrals and muted tones for next summer on the second day of Milan Fashion Week of mostly womenswear previews for next spring and summer. The color story on Wednesday reflected both a conservative streak in troubled times and a move toward thoughtful production of garments that can anchor any wardrobe. Boss’s designer Marco Falcion deliberately loosened up the suit sending an out-of-office message to the university. Swing dancers and a four-piece saxophone-led band set an upbeat tone at Antonio Marras’ runway show, which featured a summery collection celebrating picture postcard destinations.

