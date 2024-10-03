Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn’t cause shortages
AP Business Writer
Toilet paper makers say there’s no need to worry about shortages in the U.S. due to the three-day port strike. The American Forest and Paper Association says that it isn’t aware of a squeeze on Charmin deliveries from the strike. The trade association represents makers of toilet paper, facial tissues, paper towels and other wood products. The group says it spoke up after seeing reports on social media of consumers stocking up on toilet paper. It says about 85% of paper products used in the U.S. is made by U.S.-based producers. At any rate, the union representing the striking U.S. dockworkers reached a deal Thursday to suspend the strike that broke out Tuesday until Jan. 15 to provide time to negotiate a new contract.