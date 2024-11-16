Skip to Content
Salmon return to lay eggs in historic habitat after largest dam removal project in US history

Associated Press

Less than a month after four towering dams on the Klamath River were demolished, hundreds of salmon made it into waters they have been cut off from for decades to spawn in cool creeks. Video showing Chinook salmon in two Klamath tributaries between the former Iron Gate and Copco dams offers a hopeful sign for the newly freed waterway near the California-Oregon border. A female salmon can be seen digging a nest. In another moment, males jockey for a good position to fertilize eggs. They are in historic habitat that wasn’t accessible before the largest dam removal project in U.S. history.

