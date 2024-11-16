Salmon return to lay eggs in historic habitat after largest dam removal project in US history

Less than a month after four towering dams on the Klamath River were demolished, hundreds of salmon made it into waters they have been cut off from for decades to spawn in cool creeks. Video showing Chinook salmon in two Klamath tributaries between the former Iron Gate and Copco dams offers a hopeful sign for the newly freed waterway near the California-Oregon border. A female salmon can be seen digging a nest. In another moment, males jockey for a good position to fertilize eggs. They are in historic habitat that wasn’t accessible before the largest dam removal project in U.S. history.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.