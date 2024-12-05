Q&A: Binoche and Fiennes on reuniting for ‘The Return’ and fighting for meaningful movies

Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche became friends while playing lovers in “Wuthering Heights.” A few years later, they would share the screen again in Anthony Minghella’s “The English Patient,” that historical epic that would take them all the way to the Oscars. They’ve kept in touch in the years since, but they hadn’t managed to work together again until now. Appropriate for the occasion, the story is an epic. It’s the reunion of Odysseus and Penelope. “The Return” opens in theaters Friday. Binoche and Fiennes spoke to The Associated Press about the enduring appeal of Homer and the value of fighting for provocative cinema

