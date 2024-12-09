Investigator finds Colorado voter system passwords were not intentionally posted online

DENVER (AP) — An investigation has found a series of inadvertent and unforeseen events resulted in Colorado voting system passwords being posted on the Secretary of State’s website earlier this year. A Denver attorney did not find any intentional wrongdoing by Secretary of State Jena Griswold or her staff, but said two policies were violated. Attorney Beth Doherty Quinn suggested the agency require a more thorough review of documents before they are posted on the secretary’s website and better protection of passwords. The passwords were one of two needed to access components of Colorado’s voting system, and Griswold said it was not a security threat.

