Santa Ana winds return means increased fire risk, possible power shut-offs for Southern California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California’s notorious Santa Ana winds are predicted to return. Utilities say they are prepared to cut power to hundreds of thousands of customers in areas where strong gusts could damage electrical equipment and spark wildfires. The National Weather Service has issued a rare “particularly dangerous situation,” or PDS, red flag warning for high fire risk starting Monday and into Tuesday for Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Southern California Edison says it was considering targeted power shut-offs for more than 250,000 homes and businesses across seven counties starting Monday evening. Meanwhile San Diego Gas & Electric says it has notified nearly 117,500 customers that they might temporarily lose service.

