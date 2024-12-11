East Coast storm makes a mess at ski resorts as strong winds cause power outages
Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A storm that swept up the East Coast is causing misery for New England ski resort operators. Powerful winds were also causing power outages. Utility workers were deployed to restore electricity and winds were projected to peak overnight. Ski resort operators also had work to do after rain washed away some of their snow. New England wasn’t the only region experiencing wild weather. Heavy lake effect snow was expected through Thursday in parts of Michigan, and dangerous cold is enveloping parts of the Upper Midwest.