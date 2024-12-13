Moldova declares a state of emergency over energy as fears of Russian gas shortage loom

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldova’s parliament has voted in favor of imposing a state of emergency in the energy sector over fears that Russia could leave the European Union candidate country without sufficient natural gas supplies this winter. A majority in Moldova’s 101-seat legislature voted to pass the state of emergency, which will start on Dec. 16 and last 60 days. A special commission will manage “imminent risks” if Moscow halts gas supplies to the Kuciurgan power plant, the country’s largest, which is situated in the separatist pro-Russian Transnistria region. In late 2022, Moldova suffered major power outages following Russian strikes on neighboring Ukraine, which is interconnected to the Kuciurgan plant.

