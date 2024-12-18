A Vermont military contractor will pay a $426K settlement for using foreign parts in its products

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Vermont military contractor will pay nearly half a million dollars to settle allegations that it used some foreign-sourced materials in certain protective eyewear it sold. The U.S. attorney’s office for Vermont says Revision Military Ltd. used a foreign source of carrying pouches, cases and straps for particular eyewear sold through a defense program. The program requires textile components to be sourced in the United States. Revision has denied liability and sold its protective eyewear business in 2019. Revision says the government credited the new ownership and management for replacing former employees who were responsible for overseeing such compliance issues.

