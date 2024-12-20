Baby Jesus figurine stolen from Colorado nativity scene returned anonymously with apology

DENVER (AP) — A baby Jesus figurine snatched from a nativity scene in Colorado has been returned in time for Christmas, with an apology. Police in Fort Collins say the statuette of Jesus lying in a manger, stolen from a public display downtown, was dropped off anonymously at a fire station on Thursday. It was accompanied by a handwritten note saying “I’m really sorry. I made a dumb mistake in the moment. It won’t happen again.” Police in the college town said they had no information about who had stolen it.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.