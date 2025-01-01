1 person dies when truck catches fire and explodes outside Trump’s Las Vegas hotel

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say person person died and seven more people were injured when a Tesla truck caught fire and exploded outside the lobby of President-elect Donald Trump’s hotel in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Metropolitan police and Clark County Fire Department officials said at a news conference that a person died inside the vehicle on Wednesday. They are working to get the body out. A Clark County spokesperson says the fire happened in the hotel’s valet area. Trump Organization Executive Vice President Eric Trump praised the fire department and local law enforcement in a post on the social platform X.

