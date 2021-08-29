As many as 5 rockets were fired on Kabul airport, US official tells CNN

CNN - Asia/Pacific

By Alex Marquardt

As many as five rockets were fired at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Monday local time, a US official told CNN.

The C-RAM defense system installed at the airport engaged with the rockets, the official said. There are no reports of any casualties at this time.

C-RAM is an automated system that detects incoming attacks and uses a machine gun to destroy the incoming fire before it can hit its target. The system has been used in Iraq and Afghanistan to intercept and destroy incoming projectiles targeting US forces.

The US official said the rockets aimed at the airport were likely launched by ISIS-K, but cautioned it was too early to know for sure.

The rocket strike comes just days after two suicide bomb attacks at the airport killed more than 170 people, including 13 American service members. At least 200 people were wounded in the attack on Thursday.

ISIS in Khorasan, known as ISIS-K, has claimed that an ISIS militant carried out the suicide attack, but provided no evidence to support the claim. On Sunday, US forces launched a drone strike targeting suspected ISIS-K militants, the second such strike in three days.

US forces have been racing to complete their evacuation operation from Afghanistan before Tuesday’s deadline to withdraw all US troops and under the threat of a new terror attack on the airport.

Earlier Monday, Kabul residents said they had heard a blast in the early hours of the morning, though there was no clear indication of the kind of explosion or any official confirmation of the source of the blast.

Photos and videos from the scene show a car that appears to have been used as an improvised rocket launcher. The remnants of the car are covered with debris, the glass missing from all windows and rubber melted from the tires. Six large tubes are visible inside the car’s charred skeleton.

US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the rocket attack, said White House press secretary Jen Psaki in a statement.

Psaki added that Biden was informed “operations continue uninterrupted” at the airport, as Tuesday’s deadline approaches.

