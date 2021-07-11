Skip to Content
Death toll rises to 90 in Surfside condo collapse

<i>Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images</i><br/>A rescue worker works on top of the collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on July 10 in Surfside
A rescue worker works on top of the collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on July 10 in Surfside

By Dakin Andone, CNN

The death toll in the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, rose to 90 on Sunday, officials said in a news conference.

Seventy-one of the victims have been identified and their next of kin have been notified, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

There are now 217 people accounted for and 31 others “potentially unaccounted for,” she said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

