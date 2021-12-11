How you can help tornado victims

By Ashley Vaughan, CNN

This weekend nearly 30 tornadoes wreaked havoc across Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee. They struck overnight, catching families asleep and unable to prepare. At least 70 people are feared dead in Kentucky, with additional deaths in Arkansas and Illinois.

There are at least 254,684 people without power in Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana and Arkansas, according to PowerOutage.US. On Friday, more than 100 tornado warnings were issued before midnight, the most ever for a December day.

Kentucky’s Director of Emergency Management, Michael Dossett, described the situation as “one of the darkest days in the state’s history.”

And the severe storms are not over. More damage is expected as the weather system move east.

