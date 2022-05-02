5 things to know for May 2: Ukraine, Covid, Immigration, Inmate Search, Ford recall

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

After two years of social distancing, parents are eager to get their kids outdoors and off their mobile devices. As a result, interest in summer camps is booming, with about 26 million children nationwide expected to join camps in the coming weeks. But amid surging demand, some experts say the cost of camps will jump 10% to 15% this summer over 2021.

1. Ukraine

The long-awaited evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, is underway. Hundreds of people — dozens of whom are injured — are thought to be inside the complex, the last Ukrainian holdout in the city following weeks of heavy Russian bombardment. Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk called the situation a “humanitarian catastrophe,” as people are running out of water, food and medicine. Nearly every building in the plant has been destroyed, new satellite images show. Separately, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made an unannounced trip to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv over the weekend, becoming the most senior US official to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky since the war broke out more than two months ago. Pelosi also met with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Poland today to discuss further support for Ukraine.

2. Coronavirus

The US should prepare for a predictable summer surge of Covid-19 cases across Southern states, former White House Coronavirus Response Task Force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx told CBS yesterday. Birx’s warning comes as US cases are again rising with the spread of another Omicron strain, the BA.2 subvariant. The seven-day average of US cases was almost 54,000 on Saturday, up from about 49,000 a week earlier — and around 31,000 a month ago. Latest data from the CDC also shows nearly 60% of adults and 75% of children have antibodies indicating that they’ve been infected with Covid-19, but it is unclear what that means for protection against future infections.

3. Immigration

“Do not come.” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued that stern warning to migrants yesterday, urging them not to attempt to enter the US through its southern border. Border officials have been preparing for multiple scenarios when a Trump-era pandemic restriction, known as Title 42, lifts on the US-Mexico border. The authority, invoked at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, allows officials to turn away migrants at the border because of the public health crisis. Mayorkas emphasized yesterday that if a record-breaking 18,000 migrants are encountered at border daily — as anticipated by the department — it would put a “strain on the system.”

4. Inmate search

Authorities in Alabama are searching for a corrections officer and an inmate charged with murder after they went missing on Friday. The pair vanished after Vicky White, assistant director of corrections for the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, said she was taking inmate Casey White for a mental health evaluation at the county courthouse. But the officer and inmate, who officials say are not related, never arrived at the courthouse and authorities later discovered there was no evaluation or hearing scheduled for Casey White that day. On Friday afternoon, concerned officers at the jail tried to call Vicky White but her phone went straight to voicemail. Authorities were considering multiple scenarios over the weekend, including whether Vicky White was overpowered and kidnapped by the 6-foot-9 inmate or whether she assisted him in escaping, through either coercion or her own willingness.

5. Ford recall

Up to a quarter million Ford Explorers have been recalled due to a rollaway risk. According to new documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a bolt in the rear axle mounting could fracture and cause the driveshaft to disconnect, increasing the risk of the vehicle accidentally rolling away while parked. Affected vehicles include various 2020-2022 Explorer models, including the Explorer Hybrid and Explorer Plug-In Hybrid. Some 2020-2021 Explorer Police Interceptor SUV and hybrid models are also affected by the recall. Dealers will replace any necessary parts or update the electronic parking brake software free of charge, the NHTSA said.

IN MEMORIAM

Country music legend Naomi Judd — one half of the mother-daughter duo The Judds — has died, her daughter Ashley Judd announced Saturday. Judd passed away at the age of 76, hours before she was to be celebrated at the Nashville museum’s Medallion Ceremony. Judd’s daughters honored her during her induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame last night. “It’s a very strange dynamic, to be this broken and this blessed,” her daughter Wynonna Judd said in an emotional address during the ceremony.

TODAY’S NUMBER

10

That’s how many Senate seats will most likely flip in 2022, according to a new CNN ranking. The changes — all in Republicans’ favor — are creating a tough challenge for Democrats who are vying to holding their razor-thin Senate majority. Republicans only need a net gain of one seat this fall to win the Senate.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way.”

— Actor and comedian Bill Murray, addressing the production shutdown of his latest film, “Being Mortal,” in the wake of reports of a complaint against him. The nature of the complaint has not been made public, but Murray told CNBC on Saturday that he had a “difference of opinion” with a woman on the set of the film. The actor added he hopes to work out his differences with the woman and restart production of the film as soon as possible.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

Watch beautiful cacti bloom before your eyes

Hello May! Spring is in full swing this month — which means new blooms in an array of colors! Enjoy this stunning variety of cacti to start your morning. (Click here to view)

