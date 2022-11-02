5 things to know for November 2: Parkland, RSV, Ukraine, Inflation, SpaceX

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

With less than a week until Election Day, Democrats and Republicans are ramping up campaign efforts as the balance of power in both the House and the Senate is up for grabs. If you’d like to brush up on who is running for office — or if you need help navigating the voting process entirely — check out these helpful resources curated by CNN Politics.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can get “5 Things You Need to Know Today” delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Parkland

Family members of the victims killed in the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, will address the shooter face-to-face in court for a second day today. In an emotional hearing that began Tuesday, several family members took to the stand to deliver their statements directly to Nikolas Cruz, the now 24-year-old shooter who avoided the death penalty last month. Among several chilling remarks, the younger brother of one of the 17 victims shared that he walks by his sister’s room every day and sees that it’s empty. Another victim’s mother recounted “listening to the screams and the howling” of families after the shooting. Cruz will be officially sentenced this week following a jury’s recommendation he should be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

2. RSV

Pfizer says it will seek FDA approval this year for a vaccine to prevent respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The virus typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can cause serious illness, particularly in older adults and infants. Pfizer’s vaccine candidate is administered to pregnant women who then make antibodies that can protect the baby after birth. In the trial, the vaccine appeared to be about 80% effective at preventing severe RSV disease in infants during the first three months of life. If approved, Pfizer’s shot will be the first against RSV and the first new product related to the infection in over two decades. Worldwide, RSV causes about 33 million infections in children under the age of 5 and hospitalizes 3.6 million annually.

3. Ukraine

Ukraine’s Air Force said it has no effective defense against the types of ballistic missiles that Iran is preparing to ship to Russia to use in its war in Ukraine. Western officials say Iran is working to send approximately 1,000 additional weapons, including short-range ballistic missiles and more attack drones, which could give the Kremlin a substantial boost on the battlefield. This expected shipment would mark a significant increase in Iranian support for Russia’s war effort. In recent weeks Iranian drones have been used to target critical energy infrastructure in Ukraine. While the precise timing of when the new shipment will arrive in Russia is unclear, officials believe the weapons will be delivered before the end of the year.

4. Inflation

The Federal Reserve is expected to make history yet again today, approving a fourth-straight interest rate hike of three-quarters of a percentage point. This comes after Democratic lawmakers sent a letter this week to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell expressing concerns about the central bank’s plan to raise rates at an “alarming pace.” Noting the Fed’s new unemployment forecast, the letter pressed Powell to address the millions of job losses that could result from its war on inflation. The Democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Katie Porter, highlighted comments from economists who worry the Fed is moving too aggressively. They pointed to a recent warning from the UN of a central bank-fueled global recession. This comes as the Fed raises interest rates at the fastest pace since the early 1980s — weighing down the stock market, spiking mortgage rates and fueling recession fears. Powell said last month that no one knows if the rate hikes will cause a recession, or how deep that recession might be.

5. SpaceX

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy, the world’s most powerful rocket, returned to the skies on Tuesday for the first time since 2019. The massive rocket is hauling satellites to space for the US military in a secretive mission dubbed USSF-44. There is not much information available about the mission, but the US military said that the launch will put multiple satellites into orbit on behalf of a program that focuses on quickly developing space technology as it relates to tracking objects in space, as well as a range of other activities. Though the Falcon Heavy is currently the most powerful operational rocket in the world, there are two rockets waiting in the wings to claim that title — including NASA’s SLS rocket, which is currently slated to attempt to send the uncrewed Artemis 1 mission around the moon later this month.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

This dashcam video is cracking up cops

A man’s unusual behavior during a traffic stop has officers comparing him to Forrest Gump. Watch the video here.

Five lions managed to escape their enclosure at a Sydney zoo

Some guests rushed to safety earlier today after a lion breach triggered a full lockdown. Here’s what we know.

Taylor Swift announces new tour

Swifties, assemble! The entertainer, who is currently sitting comfortably at the top of the music charts, has announced a new tour.

Elon Musk’s Twitter plan faces criticism

Many people weren’t happy with Musk’s plan to charge Twitter users $19.99 a month to get or keep a verified account. So, he has a counteroffer: maybe $8?

Tom Brady opens up about divorce from Gisele Bündchen

The seven-time Super Bowl champion said he’s focusing on family and football in the midst of a “very amicable situation.”

IN MEMORIAM

Takeoff, who was one-third of the platinum-selling rap group Migos, was shot and killed Tuesday in Houston, Texas, a source close to the group confirmed to CNN. He was 28. The shooting took place outside of a bowling alley after an argument ensued between several people, police said. Takeoff’s death was a blow to the hip-hop community, which is still recovering from the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock in September.

TODAY’S NUMBER

17

That’s how many ballistic missiles North Korea fired today, including one that landed close to South Korean territorial waters for the first time since 1945, South Korean officials said. One of the missiles landed in international waters 104 miles northwest of South Korea’s Ulleungdo island, prompting an air raid warning. The launch was North Korea’s 29th this year, according to a CNN count, and comes as Kim Jong Un aggressively accelerates his weapons testing program.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Not a single one of us in this room and not a single one of us across this country can be a bystander. We all must stand and defend this republic.”

— Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, stepping onto the campaign trail Tuesday in support of Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Michigan Democrat. Cheney’s endorsement of Slotkin is a world away from the Republican politics that have been her family’s lifeblood. Her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, served as White House chief of staff under former President Gerald Ford — a proud son of Michigan. Cheney has seen her national profile rise after becoming a prominent critic of former President Donald Trump and has faced intense backlash from within the Republican Party as a result. As the vice chair of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, Cheney has pledged to do everything possible to prevent Trump from getting another term in the White House.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

It’s Día de los Muertos

Many families today are celebrating the Mexican holiday known as the Day of the Dead with colorful traditions to honor their deceased loved ones. In Guatemala, some people have even spent months constructing giant kites for the special occasion. (Click here to view)

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.