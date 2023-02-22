These twin sisters have been named valedictorian and salutatorian of their high school

By Leah Asmelash, CNN

The two best students at one New York high school aren’t just related — they’re twins, and they’re bringing sibling rivalry to a whole new level.

Twin sisters Gloria and Victoria Guerrier were respectively named valedictorian and salutatorian of West Hempstead Secondary School’s Class of 2023 last week. Gloria earned a grade point average of 105.3, while Victoria’s reached 104.9. Neither have ever received a grade lower than a 100 on their transcripts, according to the school.

“We had been working for this for a long time but we never know what can happen in the four years,” said Victoria, during an appearance on “Good Morning America.” “So we’re very happy that it turned out the way we wanted.”

The twins spent their four years competing in the classroom. When one got a grade better than the other, it would motivate the other to get a higher score next time.

“It’s like the saying, ‘How iron sharpens iron,'” said Gloria. “We really use each other to improve upon ourselves. I think that level of competition between us was what really helped us.”

Even outside of the classroom, Gloria and Victoria are three-sport varsity athletes, and they have both earned All-County and All-State honors for track.

“Their latest feat is just one of many accolades that they have achieved both in and outside of the classroom,” the school said in a statement. “They are in the top 5% of the secondary school’s graduating class and have never shied away from a challenging course load. Year after year, they have chosen and enrolled in the most rigorous advanced courses that were available to their grade level and excelled in them all.”

Both Guerrier sisters will be attending Yale University in the fall, they said, with plans to study computer science. The competition, then, is only just beginning.

