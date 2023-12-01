Inmate charged with attempted murder after stabbing Derek Chauvin 22 times

By Jamiel Lynch and Sara Smart, CNN

(CNN) — The inmate accused of stabbing Derek Chauvin, the former police officer convicted in George Floyd’s killing, has been charged with attempted murder, according to court documents.

According to the federal complaint, at approximately 12:30 p.m. local time on November 24, Chauvin was in the law library at FCI-Tucson when John Turscak, 52, attacked him with an improvised knife and stabbed him approximately 22 times, causing serious bodily injury.

“Federal corrections offices immediately responded and deployed OC spray to subdue Turscak,” the criminal complaint added.

According to the complaint, Turscak told the corrections officers he would have killed Chauvin had they not responded so quickly.

Turscak had been contemplating attacking Chauvin for approximately a month, it added.

Turscak has been charged with four counts, including attempted murder, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

CNN has reached out to Chauvin’s attorney Friday for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

