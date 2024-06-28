5 things to know for June 28: Debate recap, Religious freedom, Uvalde, Mobile outage, Peru earthquake

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Passenger traffic at US airports is on pace to make today the busiest day ever for the Transportation Security Administration. The TSA is predicting more than 3 million passengers will be screened, likely creating longer wait times and crowded checkpoints.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Debate recap

Alarm bells are ringing among top Democrats over the 2024 race after President Joe Biden’s debate performance left some to openly question whether he should remain the party’s nominee. Biden struggled to articulate thoughts at points, while former President Donald Trump went on the offensive and steamrolled through multiple lines, often with abject falsehoods. The candidates sparred over the economy, immigration, foreign policy and more. But Biden missed several opportunities to fact-check Trump and counter him on issues like abortion, where Democrats have an edge among voters. The Trump campaign declared victory, while Biden’s team brushed off concerns. Vice President Kamala Harris admitted that Biden had a “slow start,” but urged Americans to focus on his accomplishments. According to a CNN flash poll, 67% of debate watchers said Trump turned in a better performance, compared to 33% for Biden.

2. Religious freedom

All Oklahoma schools are required to incorporate the Bible and the Ten Commandments in their curriculums, effective immediately, the state’s top education official announced in a memorandum Thursday. “The Bible is a necessary historical document to teach our kids about the history of this country, to have a complete understanding of Western civilization, to have an understanding of the basis of our legal system,” Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters said. The memo follows a law enacted in Louisiana last week that requires all public classrooms to display the Ten Commandments. A group of Louisiana parents and civil rights organizations is suing the state over the new law, saying it violates both Supreme Court precedent and the First Amendment.

3. Uvalde

A grand jury has indicted two former Uvalde school police officers in the failed law enforcement response to the 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 children and two teachers dead. Former Uvalde police chief Pete Arredondo and former school police officer Adrian Gonzales were named in the indictments, which represent the first criminal charges filed in the massacre. They both face felony charges of abandoning and endangering a child, Uvalde District Attorney Christina Mitchell told a local newspaper. A total of 376 law enforcement officers from multiple agencies responded to the scene on the day of the shooting, the second deadliest on a K-12 school in the US. However, officers waited 77 minutes after the 18-year-old gunman entered two adjoining classrooms before storming in and killing him.

4. Mobile outage

A massive AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon outage on Thursday disrupted communications for US customers traveling abroad. The devices impacted were temporarily unable to make calls, send messages and use data. “We’re one of several providers impacted by a third-party vendor’s issue that is intermittently affecting some international roaming service,” a T-Mobile spokesperson told CNN. Meanwhile, Verizon told CNN about 30% of its customers’ calls and data connections from overseas were not going through at the time. Analysts say the issue stems from an international third-party communications provider called Syniverse, which manages international roaming connections for various carriers. The company said it was working to restore full service but did not elaborate on the cause of the issue.

5. Peru earthquake

A powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of southern Peru overnight at a depth of 17 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit 5 miles west of Atiquipa, around 370 miles south of the capital Lima. No deaths have been reported, although crews are still assessing the quake’s impact on communities and the infrastructure, Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen said. Peru, and most of the South American Pacific Coast, are on the border of two tectonic plates: the South American plate, which includes most of the continent, and the Nazca plate, which extends across the Pacific along most of the coast.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Los Angeles Lakers draft Bronny James

The Lakers selected Bronny James, the eldest son of superstar LeBron James, with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft on Thursday. The pair could become the first father-son duo to play in the league at the same time.

This smiling robot has a face covered in ‘living’ skin

It may look creepy, but this tiny robot covered in living skin could mark a step forward in the quest to make robots more human-like.

Researchers reveal new analysis from precious asteroid sample

A sample from asteroid Bennu contains organic compounds usually found at midocean ridges on Earth, suggesting Bennu may have been part of an ancient ocean world.

Salty cream in your morning brew?

Read about the rise of salt coffee, one of many specialty drinks in Vietnam that now appear on menus around the world.

Prince Harry opens up about grief and bereavement

The Duke of Sussex — whose mother, Princess Diana, died when he was 12 years old — shared the importance of talking about emotions during the grieving process.

QUIZ TIME

Which country recently loaned the US two giant pandas?

A. Australia

B. Japan

C. India

D. China

Take me to the quiz!

Last week, only 20% of readers who took the quiz got eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

TODAY’S NUMBER

200

That’s around how many people the Justice Department recently charged in a major health care fraud crackdown. Dozens of doctors, nurse practitioners and other licensed medical professionals involved in the schemes racked up false claims topping $2.7 billion.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“We have slowed down our factories to make sure this is under control.”

— Boeing, saying it is working to address safety issues with its planes by slowing down its assembly lines so aircraft don’t advance with problems. This comes as multiple federal investigations into Boeing’s operations are delaying jet deliveries and causing headaches for airlines and passengers around the globe.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

🎧 New Podcast: Inside CNN’s Spin Room

﻿In today’s special edition of the “One Thing” podcast, CNN’s Kristen Holmes joins us from the spin room to break down the moments that mattered from last night’s presidential debate. Listen here.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.