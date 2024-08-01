5 things to know for Aug. 1: Presidential race, Middle East, 9/11 mastermind, Wildfires, Instagram

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” mode is facing renewed scrutiny after police announced the technology was recently involved in another fatal accident. Still, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is betting that he will soon develop a vehicle that resembles a “tiny mobile lounge” where drivers will be able to watch movies, play video games, work and even sleep.

1. Presidential race

Former President Donald Trump falsely claimed Wednesday that his 2024 Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, “turned Black” a few years ago after “all of a sudden, she made a turn” in her identity. “She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black,” Trump said at a gathering of Black journalists in Chicago. The vice president later dismissed Trump’s controversial remarks as “the same old show.” Meanwhile, sources say Harris and her forthcoming running mate will travel to a series of battleground states next week. The details on which states — and when — have not yet been firmed up, but it would mark an important next stage of the campaign.

2. Middle East

Iranian leaders have vowed to “strike Israel directly” following the death of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Tehran this week. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement in Haniyeh’s assassination. On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel has delivered “crushing blows” to its enemies in the last few days, adding his country is “ready for any scenario.” Experts say Haniyeh’s assassination will complicate the tenuous efforts to procure a ceasefire-hostage deal in Gaza, as well as hopes of de-escalation between Israel and its Iran-backed rivals in the region.

In today’s ‘One Thing’ podcast, CNN’s Tamara Qiblawi joins us from Beirut to tell us more about the death of Haniyeh inside Iran. Listen here.

3. 9/11 mastermind

The US has reached a plea deal with alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two other defendants accused of plotting the 2001 terror attacks, according to the Defense Department. The pretrial agreement takes the death penalty off the table for Mohammed, Walid Bin ‘Attash, and Mustafa al Hawsawi, prosecutors said in a letter obtained by CNN. Families of 9/11 victims and survivors criticized the plea agreements and pushed for more information about Saudi Arabia’s possible involvement in the attacks. The military trial against Mohammed and his alleged co-conspirators was delayed for years as the US tried to determine how to handle the issue of torture used against Mohammed and others at secret CIA prisons in the 2000s.

4. Wildfires

While California battles the fifth-largest wildfire in state history, a new inferno in Colorado has forced the evacuation of about 600 homes near Denver. The Stone Canyon Fire has scorched more than 1,500 acres and killed at least one person, Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson said Wednesday. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has also deployed the state National Guard to assist in the fire response as the Quarry Fire spread rapidly southwest of Denver overnight. In northern California, the Park Fire has destroyed hundreds of structures and is 18% contained. It has swallowed more than 391,000 acres and is estimated to be bigger than the size of Los Angeles.

5. Instagram

Some Instagram users were informed Wednesday that some of their photos have been permanently deleted from the app’s Stories archives and are unable to be recovered. “Due to a technical issue, this story is no longer available. While we’ve since fixed this issue, your story can’t be restored,” the notice said. Meta, which owns Instagram, declined to share how many users were affected but said only the people whose Stories were lost will see the notification. Many users treat their Story Archives as a photo diary, with some using it as a way to store pictures and videos. Experts say the bug serves as a reminder that people should ensure they back up photos, videos and other media outside of an app, no matter how trustworthy the company may be.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

‘Squid Game’ Season 2 is coming this winter

Here’s a show you can devour over the holidays … Netflix announced that its Emmy-winning drama “Squid Game” will finally return with Season 2 on December 26, before it all ends with Season 3 in 2025.

All eyes on Simone Biles as she goes for women’s all-around gold

Simone Biles is hoping to take her second all-around victory at the Olympics alongside teammate and friend Suni Lee in the coming hours. Here’s when you can tune in.

Katie Ledecky leaves her competition in the dust

American swimmer Katie Ledecky won her first gold of the 2024 Games in spectacular fashion with a new Olympic record in the 1500m freestyle. Read how she became one of the greatest swimmers in history.

Maya Rudolph will return to ‘SNL’ to play Kamala Harris

It’s a tense election year, but there’s always room for political comedy. Maya Rudolph is set to reprise her portrayal of Vice President Kamala Harris when “Saturday Night Live” returns for its 50th season this fall.

Your coffee’s getting pricier – and climate change could keep it that way

﻿Coffee roasters are signaling that prices could remain higher for longer, as factors like climate change reduce the global coffee supply.

TODAY’S NUMBER

89

That’s how many Russian drones Ukraine shot down overnight, according to the Ukrainian military. It was one of the largest drone attacks on Ukraine since the war began, mainly targeting the region in and around the capital Kyiv.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“They haven’t offered us anything.”

— Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian, lashing out at cyber security firm CrowdStrike and software provider Microsoft for the global cyber outage that resulted in a service meltdown he said cost the airline $500 million. Delta has yet to file a lawsuit against either CrowdStrike or Microsoft, but sources say the airline has hired lawyers to pursue compensation from the two companies.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

This salad restaurant scans its employees’ hands

﻿Restaurant workers are required to wash their hands — but how do customers know if they are actually doing so? Watch this video to see how a New York salad restaurant is using scanning technology to improve food safety.

