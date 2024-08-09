5 things to know for Aug. 9: Presidential debate, Hostage deal, Supreme Court, Mortgage rates, Maui tourism

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Millions of Americans are under tornado watches in the Northeast where post-tropical cyclone Debby is rapidly picking up speed. Flood warnings have also been extended to the US-Canada border, with forecasts calling for several inches of rain in upstate New York, Vermont and New Hampshire through Saturday.



1. Presidential debate

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to debate on ABC on September 10. Speaking at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Thursday, Trump said that he was “looking forward” to debating Harris and that he had agreed to upcoming dates with Fox News, ABC and NBC. Harris confirmed her participation in the September 10 showdown and said she would be “happy” to discuss further debates after they meet on stage next month. Trump previously said that he would not debate Harris if she did not agree to attend a proposed Fox News debate. Details on location, rules and moderators will be determined in the weeks ahead.

2. Hostage deal

Mediators from the US, Qatar and Egypt said on Thursday they may present what they called a “final bridging proposal” next week, urging Israel and Hamas to agree on a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza. The three countries have been leading efforts to strike a deal, but conversations stalled after the death of a Hamas political leader in a blast in Iran last week. There are currently 115 total hostages, living and dead, being held in Gaza, according to Israeli officials. Of that number, 111 hostages were taken during the October 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel, which killed over 1,200 people. Israel’s ensuing military offensive in the enclave has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians and displaced nearly 2 million, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health and the United Nations.

3. Supreme Court

The Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade remains unpopular with a wide majority of Americans, according to a new Marquette Law School poll. Two-thirds of Americans oppose the high court’s abortion decision, data shows, as reproductive rights remain a key issue for many Democrats and Republicans leading up to the November election. In the Supreme Court’s bombshell decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, five conservative justices voted to overturn Roe, the 1973 precedent that established a constitutional right to the procedure. The 2022 ruling returned the question of abortion to states, about half of which have banned or severely restricted access.

4. Mortgage rates

Mortgage rates have plunged to their lowest level in more than a year on expectations that the Federal Reserve may cut interest rates next month. This is welcome news to prospective homebuyers in America’s notoriously unaffordable housing market. The standard 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.47% this week, down substantially from last week’s average of 6.73%. This marks the lowest level since May 2023 but home prices are still a major obstacle for many Americans — especially in large metropolitan areas. Chicago, Phoenix, Washington and Anaheim, California, have joined New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Boston as cities where total home values top $1 trillion, according to a report released Thursday from Redfin.

5. Maui tourism

One year after fires tore through Lahaina, Maui, officials on the island are urging visitors to come back and be a part of the recovery as residents and businesses continue to struggle economically. Hawaii has ramped up efforts to rebuild after the fast-moving fire took the lives of at least 100 people and destroyed more than 2,200 structures in August 2023. Weeks after the blaze, tourists were asked to return to the island, but it was a soft sell because thousands of displaced residents were still living in hotel rooms. The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority has now begun to re-stress the importance of welcoming and encouraging visitors as part of the larger recovery effort. Officials urge visitors to support local shops and stay at Maui hotels that employ locals instead of Airbnb or vacation rentals because of the ongoing housing crisis.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

San Diego Zoo’s new giant pandas make their public debut

Too adorable to bear! CNN got an upfront viewing experience of the first giant pandas to debut in the US in more than 20 years. Watch the video here.

Team USA men’s basketball advances to Olympic gold medal game

Team USA, led by LeBron James and Steph Curry, defeated Serbia 95-91 on Thursday. They will now take on France in the gold medal game on Saturday.

Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone smashes world record and makes history

The 25-year-old superstar won the gold medal in the women’s 400-meter hurdles in a world record time of 50.37 seconds.

Baking soda water is the new health trend

Some say baking soda water helps improve exercise performance, acid reflux, energy levels and more. Here’s what the experts think.

Pot of gold coins uncovered in excavation of ancient Greek city

The excavation of an ancient Greek city in Turkey uncovered a stash of gold coins from about 2,500 years ago. See the photo here.

QUIZ TIME

Which music superstar canceled three concerts this week after authorities discovered an alleged terror plot to attack the venue?

A. Adele

B. Taylor Swift

C. Billie Eilish

D. Janet Jackson

Last week, 62% of readers who took the quiz got eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

TODAY’S NUMBER

18

That’s at least how many internet satellites China blasted into low Earth orbit this week in a bid to create competition with SpaceX and its Starlink system. China’s long-term goal is to create a mega constellation of 14,000 satellites beaming broadband internet coverage from space.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“No more excuses … I want to see results.”

— California Gov. Gavin Newsom, criticizing some local jurisdictions for not doing enough to reduce homelessness despite the “unprecedented resources” the state has provided. The governor issued an executive order in July calling on state agencies to begin taking down homeless encampments on state property. On Thursday, Newsom said he will redirect money from California jurisdictions that don’t show results by early next year.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Woman codes ChatGPT to be her ‘boyfriend.’ See what happened

OpenAI, the company behind viral AI chatbot ChatGPT, said Thursday it is worried that users may become emotionally reliant on its new lifelike voice mode. Watch this video to see how some people are developing romantic relationships with AI chatbots, prompting concern from relationship experts.

