5 things to know for Aug. 20: DNC, Cyberattacks, Israeli hostages, Flash floods, Space mission

(CNN) — New polling in the 2024 race shows former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris locked in a close contest for the White House with no clear leader. CNN’s interactive electoral map shows multiple pathways to victory for both candidates in the reshaped race since President Joe Biden’s stunning exit.

1. DNC

President Joe Biden was greeted with a lengthy standing ovation on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, telling attendees, “I gave my best to you.” Biden also slammed Donald Trump as he made the case for the party’s new presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, who earlier appeared on stage to thank Biden for his “historic leadership.” Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took to the stage and underscored the potential for the first woman president, adding that she wanted her grandchildren and their grandchildren to know she’d been there for Harris when the “glass ceiling” finally shatters. Later today, former President Barack Obama will deliver a speech that will vouch for Harris and call for party unity ahead of November’s consequential election.

2. Cyberattacks

The US government has concluded the Iranian government is behind the hack and leak operation that targeted Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and also attempted to target the Biden-Harris campaign. The FBI in recent days briefed the former president on its preliminary findings after news organizations reported receiving documents believed to have come from an account belonging to a senior Trump campaign official. Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign has said the hackers were unsuccessful in their attempts against the Biden-Harris campaign. The investigation marks the clearest sign of the efforts by Iran — and other countries — to try to influence the 2024 election, US officials believe. Iran rejected what it called “unsubstantiated” claims that its government was behind the hacking operation.

3. Israeli hostages

The bodies of six Israeli hostages have been retrieved from Gaza during an overnight military operation in Khan Younis. “Our forces returned the bodies of six of our hostages who were held by the murderous terrorist organization Hamas,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement today, thanking those involved in the operation for their “bravery and determined action.” There are currently 109 Israeli hostages being held in Gaza, including 36 believed to be dead, according to data from the Israeli Government Press Office. The news comes as negotiations for a ceasefire continue, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying that Netanyahu agreed on Monday to a US “bridging proposal” for a deal after the pair met in Tel Aviv. Blinken said the next step in the ceasefire talks “is for Hamas to say yes.”

4. Flash floods

The governor of Connecticut declared a state of emergency on Monday after historic flooding left two dead and prompted hundreds of evacuations over the weekend. The two people were found dead in the town of Oxford, about 15 miles northwest of New Haven. Brenda Bergeron, deputy commissioner at the state’s Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, described how the rain produced unprecedented flooding that has destroyed communities. “We are talking about rainfall in some areas in the 1,000-year level,” Bergeron said, meaning it was so intense that on average it should only happen every 1,000 years. The rainfall also affected transit in New York, where hundreds of flights were canceled in recent days at JFK, Newark and LaGuardia airports due to poor weather.

5. Space mission

The European Space Agency will slingshot a spacecraft around Earth today on its way to Jupiter. The Juice, or Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer, spacecraft — launched in April 2023 — is conducting the first flyby of the moon and Earth in succession and the first double gravity assist maneuver. This process will serve as a slingshot, allowing Earth’s gravity to put the brakes on Juice’s current trajectory and set it on track to arrive at Jupiter and its moons in July 2031. Juice already flew by Earth’s moon on Monday and is now expected to zip by Earth today at 5:57 p.m. ET. The space agency will provide tracking of the spacecraft, and some people with binoculars or telescopes in Southeast Asia may be able to see Juice as it flies directly overhead.

3.6 million

That's around how many babies were born in the US last year — about 68,000 fewer than the year before, according to the CDC. Women in the US are having babies less often for various social and economic reasons, including barriers in some states that limit access to reproductive care.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“I accept full responsibility for my actions.”

— Disgraced former Rep. George Santos, after pleading guilty on Monday to aggravated identity theft and wire fraud charges stemming from fraudulent activity during his 2022 midterm campaign. The plea marks an end to the nearly two-year saga that saw Santos lie about his resume as he sought election to New York's 3rd Congressional District. He will serve a minimum of two years in prison as part of the stipulated agreement and pay restitution of $373,000.

