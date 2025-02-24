5 things to know for Feb. 24: Russia-Ukraine war, Federal workers, Pope Francis, Israeli hostages, German elections



(CNN) — Italian Air Force jets had to escort an American Airlines plane to Rome because of a security concern, which ultimately proved to be “non-credible.” The flight was on its way from New York to New Delhi, India, on Sunday when it was abruptly diverted, causing panic in the cabin.

1. Russia-Ukraine war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised Ukraine’s “absolute heroism” as the country today marks the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion. “Three years of resistance. Three years of gratitude. Three years of absolute heroism of Ukrainians. I am proud of Ukraine!” Zelensky wrote on X alongside a video showing scenes from the front line. The grim anniversary comes with Ukraine facing great uncertainty about its future after President Donald Trump pivoted toward Russia and US officials insisted that Europe can no longer rely on Washington for its defense. Zelensky also said Sunday that he was “ready” to resign as leader if it meant it brought peace to his country, suggesting he could swap it for NATO membership.

2. Federal workers

Federal agencies across the US government are scrambling to respond to an ominous email ordered by Elon Musk. Amid scores of firings, the Office of Personnel Management sent a mass email Saturday demanding federal employees provide five bullet points detailing what they did on their jobs last week. By late Sunday, leaders at the Pentagon, FBI, State Department, Department of Homeland Security and Department of Energy had all instructed their staff not to reply. The email does not mention consequences, but Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency, warned in a social media post that workers who don’t respond by the 11:59 p.m. ET deadline today would be dismissed.

3. Pope Francis

The Vatican says Pope Francis is in critical condition and is experiencing “mild” kidney failure due to a complex medical issue that landed him in the hospital over a week ago. While officials say he is responding to treatment, it’s another unwelcome health complication for the 88-year-old pontiff. Francis is currently fighting pneumonia in both lungs and suffered an acute respiratory crisis on Saturday, which is “currently under control,” the Vatican said. The Pope continues to be “vigilant and well oriented,” the Vatican added, though he did not deliver the weekly Angelus prayer Sunday — for only the third time in his almost 12-year papacy.

4. Israeli hostages

A senior Hamas official tells CNN that any future peace talks with Israel are “contingent” on the release of more than 600 Palestinian prisoners. They were meant to be freed after Hamas handed over six Israeli hostages on Saturday, but Israel said it would not release the prisoners unless Hamas guarantees the end of “humiliating ceremonies” during hostage releases. As the first phase of the ceasefire in Gaza comes to an end, Israel is also warning that it could resume intense fighting “at any moment.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has military plans ready to go if needed.

5. German elections

Germany’s conservative opposition came out on top in elections Sunday and shared a new plan for relations with the US. Friedrich Merz is on track to become Germany’s next chancellor after preliminary results showed his center-right bloc will win the country’s snap elections. Shortly after his victory was clear, Merz said his “absolute priority” will be to strengthen Europe and “achieve independence from the USA.” Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is celebrating the election results, suggesting the opposition win signals a global shift toward conservative movements.

The only animal Australians are afraid of

Muscular kangaroos aren’t the only daunting creatures Down Under. Wait until you learn about the cassowary — a massive bird as tall as a person with a large dagger-like claw on each foot.

Adults may want to consider revisiting their childhood hobbies, according to a psychologist

There’s a reason you feel drawn to your childhood activities. And you might be surprised at the benefits playfulness adds to your life.

New York Mets’ Juan Soto hits 426-foot homer after signing biggest contract in American sports

Juan Soto’s first at-bat for the New York Mets gave some indication as to why they signed him to one of the biggest contracts in American sports history.

Why there’s an upside-down American flag hanging in Yosemite

The flag was reportedly hung over the side of El Capitan as a sign of protest by employees at Yosemite National Park. Here’s what we know.

MSNBC cancels Joy Reid’s evening show in major programming shakeup

Co-hosts from MSNBC’s “The Weekend” are expected to take over Joy Reid’s 7 p.m. evening timeslot.

420 million

That’s how many eggs Turkey (the country) plans to export to the US this year, the most ever. Turkey is the only country the US imports eggs from, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. But the country’s contributions won’t make much of a dent in America’s egg shortage if the bird flu continues at its current pace, experts say.

“I love acting. We get to open people’s minds to new ideas, take them beyond what they understand of the world and help ‘em laugh when things are tough, like now.”

— Jane Fonda, delivering a speech Sunday at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Fonda received the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award at the event, which honored some of the best performances in film and TV. An outspoken critic of President Trump, Fonda also referred to current events and called for unity amid deep political divides in America today.

China’s new cancer drug

Just like artificial intelligence, China’s biotech industry is disrupting the world. But could it be a threat to US pharma? Watch this video to learn about China’s new breakthrough cancer drug.

