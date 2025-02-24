Gunman who held Pennsylvania hospital staff hostage felt more could have been done to save his terminally ill wife

By John Miller and Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — The gunman who held intensive care unit staff hostage at UPMC Memorial Hospital in Pennsylvania before killing a police officer and injuring five other people Saturday believed that more could have been done to save his wife, who was on life support for a terminal illness, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation.

Diogenes Archangel-Ortiz, 49, was removed from the hospital by security the previous night after becoming irate and emotionally overwrought following a diagnosis that there was no other treatment available for his wife, the official said. It is not clear whether she has died.

York County District Attorney Tim Barker said at a news conference Saturday that Archangel-Ortiz had “contact previously in the week in the ICU for a medical purpose involving another individual,” but his office declined to provide additional information Monday.

Archangel-Ortiz returned to the hospital Saturday morning, carrying a backpack with a firearm, zip ties and duct tape, and held staff members hostage before being killed in a shootout with police.

The gunman opened fire and struck three officers, killing one who was later identified as West York Borough Police Department Officer Andrew Duarte.

An intensive care unit doctor, nurse and custodian suffered gunshot wounds, and a fourth employee was injured in a fall, according to Barker. As of Sunday, they were “medically stable and progressing in their recovery,” the hospital said in a statement.

No patients were injured, Susan Manko, a spokesperson for UPMC Memorial told CNN.

The Pennsylvania State Police are leading the investigation with the assistance of the York County District Attorney’s Office.

A spokesperson for the state police said no additional information will be released until the investigation is completed, but said all details of the incident will be investigated.

