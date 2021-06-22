4-yo, dad team up to refurbish Power Wheels

CNN - Regional

By Roger Susanin

GLASTONBURY, Connecticut (WFSB) — A 4-year-old boy from Glastonbury is saving people money while spending quality time with his dad.

Chase Mason is turning his passion into a growing business and is the man behind the wheel of his Power Wheels.

He doesn’t just drive them, but Chase and his dad Patrick work together to repair and upgrade dozens of Power Wheels from their Glastonbury garage.

What started as a hobby has grown into a small business that they call Chase’s Chop Shop.

Chase said the best thing about his new business is riding the Power Wheels, but the test drives are just part of the process.

The business was born during the pandemic. Patrick was laid off from his engineering job and Chase’s daycare closed, so the father and son started spending a lot more time together.

“Chase and I were getting bored and one thing led to another and we started fiddling around with his Power Wheels in the garage,” Patrick Mason said.

Soon, they started fixing friends Power Wheels and go-carts, then they started a website. Suddenly, the father and son duo had their hands full.

“It’s hard to pinpoint when it went from a hobby to an obsession,” Patrick said.

Now, Patrick and Chase even buy and sell Power Wheels, saying they’re proud to help families clear out their garages and save money.

“It’s very rewarding to be able to say you don’t need to waste money, on a brand-new thing, when we can fix the old one,” Patrick said.

Patrick handles the trickiest mechanical work, while his son makes many of the creative decisions.

Chase’s Chop Shop is even turning a profit now, but both Patrick and Chase said business is more about a father and son making memories than money.

“I wake up sometimes and it’s very surreal what we’re doing,” Patrick said.

