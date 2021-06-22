Authorities seize more than $1.8M in meth, marijuana

CNN - Regional

By KTVT Staff

STARR COUNTY, Texas (KTVT) — Narcotics smugglers continue to keep border patrol agents busy in Texas, where more than $1.8 million in drugs was seized over the weekend.

On Friday June 18, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents working in La Grulla responded to a call regarding suspicious activity south of La Cuchilla Street. Responding agents encountered ten migrants, including three children, one of them as young as three years old. Near the group of migrants, agents discovered more than 114 pounds of marijuana. They seized the marijuana with an estimated street value of more than $91K. All subjects were processed accordingly.

Early Sunday morning, RGC agents working in Garceno saw fresh footprints leading away from the river and into the United States. A service K9 was deployed and led agents to four bundles of marijuana. Agents saw five people fleeing the area and return to Mexico. The marijuana weighed more than 220 pounds and had an estimated street value of over $177K.

Later that evening, RGC agents working with Customs and Border Protection air assets in La Grulla saw several people carrying bundles. They retreated back to Mexico, abandoning three bundles of marijuana weighing more than 115 pounds. The marijuana had an estimated street value of over $92K.

Additionally, more than $1.5M worth of methamphetamine was seized at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint.

The seized narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

