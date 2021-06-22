Man carjacked and kidnapped, forced to jump out of moving car

CNN - Regional

By Dion Lim

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — A San Francisco man is describing what it was like being carjacked, kidnapped and forced to jump out of a moving car to save his life. A warning — some images of this man’s injuries are graphic.

The 32-year old man requested we not use his name or show his eyes as he described the turn of events after he returned to his Sunset home after dropping his wife off at work early Friday morning.

The man explained he had taken a moment to sit in his Toyota outside his home when a man suddenly approached, showed he had a gun, and ordered him to sit in the passenger seat. The suspect then drove them around the Sunset and demanded the victim’s cell phone, credit cards and jewelry.

At one point the man says the suspect asked about his family and who he lived with. That’s when the victim says the man threatened to kill him.

“I was really scared his gun was on my face like that,” said the man, pointing to his forehead.

That’s the moment the man decided to jump out of the car which was going at a speed of over 30-miles an hour.

“I had no choice, I had no choice, If I don’t do anything maybe I will die. He will kill me.”

Despite being scared to go outside and unable to work because of the mental trauma, the victim says he is speaking out to raise awareness to others and help catch the suspect.

“Be careful if you go to work early or come back home late time,” he said.

When asked if he felt like he was attacked because of his race given the number of attacks on Asian Americans over the past year and a half, he said he believed the attack was random but believes criminals may have targeted the Sunset because there are so many Asians in the area.

There is a GoFundMe account to raise money for medical expenses and to help the family with lost wages as he recovers. You can go here to contribute.

Police recovered the man’s car a short time later. No arrests have been made. SFPD encourages anyone with information to call their anonymous 24-hour tip line 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

